BKSWithLove

Stoner Girl Gift Set

$15.00 $12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

PLEASE UNDERSTAND THE SHIPPING DATE IS AN ESTIMATE, YOUR ORDER COULD SHIP A LITTLE SOONER OR A LITTLE LATER DEPENDING ON ORDER VOLUME AND SUPPLY DELAYS! ALL ORDERS WILL BE OUT BEFORE CHRISTMAS, IF YOU HAVE ANOTHER SPECIFIC DATE YOU NEED IT PLEASE LET ME KNOW BUT IF ITS SOONER THEN YOUR PROCESSING TIME PLEASE ADD THE RUSH MY ORDER LISTING TO YOUR CART TO GET IT OUT WITHIN A WEEK November 29th will be the last day to place your order for the custom set for the holidays. The set will be available for order again December 27th ! The New Stoner girl gift sets are now customizable!! Perfect set for your smoking needs, an ashtray, rolling tray, and a stash jar and grinder. Simply choose your flower color & flakes and I’ll do the rest! Feel free to message me about any special request & specifications THERES NOW A LISTING IN MY SHOP FOR A RUSH ORDER! YOU MUST ADD THAT TO YOUR ORDER. SMALL SET- Ashtray (heart, square,circle, or rhombus) tray size is 7x4in the stash jar is 3.5in tall with lid and 1.5in wide across the opening and grinder ALSO AN OPTION WITH NO GRINDER LARGE SET - Ashtray, tray 10x7inch, large stash jar 3.5 inches deep and 2.5 inches wide across the top and grinder ALSO AN OPTION WITH NO GRINDER EVERY OTHER OPTION ONLY INCLUDE WHATS LISTED. PLEASE MESSAGE ME PRIOR TO ORDERING IF THERES ANY CONFUSION. IF YOU WOULD LIKE SOLID COLORS OR COLORED BACKGROUNDS PLEASE MENTION THAT IN THE SPECIFICATIONS ALONG WITH THE FOIL FLAKE COLOR, GLITTER OPTION ETC.