Sijo

Stone Washed 100% French Linen Bed Sheet Set

$235.00

Buy Now Review It

Featured in ‘Forbes’, ‘Vogue’, 'GQ', ‘Well+Good’, ‘Cosmopolitan’, and ‘Fast Company’ etc. "Sijo French flax linen has a higher fabric density than most other brands, which lends to its durability, and the company uses the least amount of softeners possible in the conditioning process." — Business Insider. "Sijo's French Linen is stone-washed for softness and free from chemicals or fabric softeners, unlike some linen brands, which can rely on chemicals to soften them up quickly." — Domino MATERIAL: 100% French Linen. Sourced in small batches from the Normandy region of France, an area known for producing some of the best linen in the world, then preshrunk and stonewashed, it’s more durable than cotton with a higher density and yet still wonderfully soft to the touch FABRIC: The fabric is Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified, indicating no harmful dyes or chemicals are used during the manufacturing process FINISH: It launders well, softening over time and requiring little to no ironing, and with its vintage drape, it’ll look and feel great year-round Not Everyone Uses a Flat Sheet. 3 Piece includes: 2 Pillowcases and 1 Fitted Sheet. 4 Piece includes: 2 Pillowcases, 1 Fitted Sheet, and 1 Flat Sheet. All bedding sets come in a linen bag for easy storage. Full and Queen sets include Queen Size Pillowcases: 20" X 30". King and Cal King Sets include King size Pillowcases: 20" X 36". The fitted sheet pocket is 15" deep, good for mattresses that are 13" deep. We are only a message away. Even though we are obsessed with making the best quality of products for you, we still make mistakes from time to time. If you run into any issues with our products, please reach out to us and we promise we will make you feel satisfied. OUR MISSION We are a New York startup dedicated to making quality lifestyle products for everyday use. We partner with ethical factories around the world, the very same factories used by the most prominent designer brands. Quality products usually come at an extra-inflated price. We believe that customers have the right to know what their products cost to make. All of our products are made at ethical factories from the finest materials and sold without the traditional markup. THE FABRIC Flax linen is one of the world's oldest textiles going back to 8,000 BC. The ancient Egyptians considered flax linen the fabric of the Gods. Our luxurious linen is sourced in small batches from Southern France. Flax needs no irrigation and uses much fewer fertilizers/pesticides than cotton, so it's much better for the environment. Our linen is pre-washed with pumice stones which abrade the fabric to get that slightly faded, relaxed and effortless look. Stonewashing also loosens the weave of the fabric and increases the softness and flexibility. Getting into bed has never felt so good! THE FACTORY We are determined to find the best factories to partner with, the same ones that produce for your favorite designer brands. We spent months looking, flew to visit, and cultivated a personal relationship with the owners. Sijo is more than just the finest craftsmanship. We make sure that our factory partners treat their workers well and are committed to a sustainable environment. From raw material to yarn to fabric to finished products, we oversee the entire manufacturing process.