A New Day

Stone Drop Earrings

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

These Stone Drop Earrings from A New Day™ consist of a small disc-shaped upper piece, which sits flat on the earlobe, and a larger marbled stone in an irregular-shaped loop hanging beneath it. The two pieces are attached by ringed chain links for a cohesive look, and these lightweight earrings are fitted with post-back closures for easy and secure fastening. With their modern shapes and neutral color combination, these earrings can be worn with both formal and casual outfits, from blouses and tee shirts to blazers, button-downs and more.