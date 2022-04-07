United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Vitruvi
Stone Diffuser
$119.00
At Anthropologie
Handcrafted from porcelain, this diffuser uses ultrasonic technology to keep essential oils at their full integrity as their diffused into the air. Its sleek design elevates any space, whether its placed on a nightstand or a living room shelf.
Need a few alternatives?
HoyaDesign
Solid Wall Plant Propagation Station/wall Vase, Birch Plywood, Plant Vessels,...
£18.50Etsy
JuStMakersStudio
Quill - Wall Mirror - Large - Organic Shape - Oak Veneered Plywood - Made To ...
£235.00Etsy
More from Décor
HoyaDesign
Solid Wall Plant Propagation Station/wall Vase, Birch Plywood, Plant Vessels,...
£18.50Etsy
JuStMakersStudio
Quill - Wall Mirror - Large - Organic Shape - Oak Veneered Plywood - Made To ...
£235.00Etsy