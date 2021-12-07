Stutterheim

Stockholm Button Up Raincoat

$429.00

Stutterheim Stockholm button-up raincoat Stutterheim presents timeless rainwear and this khaki green Stockholm button-up coat proves it. Free from decorative details and trendy prints, this pared-back look is defined by its clean design and roomy silhouette. Highlights khaki green cotton blend drawstring hood front press-stud fastening two side slit pockets drop shoulder long sleeves Composition PVC 100%, Cotton 52%, Polyester 48% washing instructions Machine Wash Designer Style ID: 1736 Wearing The model is 1.75 m wearing size S