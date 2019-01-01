Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Mango
Stitch Leather Skirt
$79.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Mango
Decorative stitching. Straight design. Back zip closure.
Featured in 1 story
This Season, Powder Blue Is The Warmest Color
by
Kara Kia
Need a few alternatives?
J.Crew
Swiss Dot Pom-pom Skirt
$69.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
Loeil
Rione Skirt
$78.00
from
Loeil
BUY
Trademark
Scallop Skirt
$398.00
from
Trademark
BUY
Stylenanda
Button Fly Denim Skirt
$25.00
from
Stylenanda
BUY
More from Mango
Mango
Wool Fringed Skirt
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Mom Slim Jeans
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Bow Short Dress
$59.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Fringe Dress
$99.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Skirts
AMUR
Vicky Skirt
$398.00
from
Maison de Mode
BUY
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
Anthropologie
Ashton Sweater Pencil Skirt
$198.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Express
High Waisted Clean Front Pencil Skirt
$69.90
$41.94
from
Express
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted