United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
The House of Marley
Stir It Up Turntable
$199.99
At The House of Marley
Create a classic sound that reveals the true depth of your favorite music. The streamlined design of the Stir It Up Turntable features natural bamboo, REGRIND™ silicone, REWIND® fabric, recycled plastic, and recyclable aluminum. The Stir It Up also comes with a built-in pre-amp that's compatible with any House of Marley speaker or in-home receiver for easy connection.