The House of Marley

Stir It Up Turntable

$199.99

Buy Now Review It

At The House of Marley

Create a classic sound that reveals the true depth of your favorite music. The streamlined design of the Stir It Up Turntable features natural bamboo, REGRIND™ silicone, REWIND® fabric, recycled plastic, and recyclable aluminum. The Stir It Up also comes with a built-in pre-amp that's compatible with any House of Marley speaker or in-home receiver for easy connection.