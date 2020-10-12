Stila

Stay All Day Foundation & Concealer

$40.00 $28.00

Product Description You asked, we listened! Stay All Day® Foundation has been reunited with its coordinating concealer! Face the Day™ looking selfie ready with Stila’s lightweight, high-definition, buildable coverage, oil-free, matte foundation. Conveniently hidden inside the cap is a creamy, full-coverage refillable concealer that blends seamlessly to instantly neutralize under-eye circles and hide skin imperfections. This ultra long-wearing, water-resistant formula is designed to Stay All Day®, and looks and feels natural on skin. Brand Story Stila creates innovative, artistry-proven products, drawing inspiration from the runway and translating it into real life. Spirited and approachable, Stila is committed to inspiring every woman to celebrate her authenticity.