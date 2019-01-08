Stila

Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

$22.00

Applying liquid eyeliner became way easier once we welcomed the [Stay All Day\u00ae Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner](https://www.birchbox.com/product/342) into our makeup bags with its marker-style design. This version features an even thinner pen-like tip for drawing superprecise lines across lids, helping us create a flick with no smudges, tugging, or accidental squiggles. Ideal for newbies and veterans alike, its foolproof application and long-lasting waterproof formula will make eyeliner one of the simpler parts of your routine rather than the most intimidating.