Kevin N Anna

Sterling Silver Small Anatomical Heart Charm Necklace, 18″

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

✦A beautifully designed necklace that makes great everyday wear ✦Each piece is individually handcrafted in 925 sterling silver ✦Pendant : 17mmx9mm (anatomical heart charm with a hollow backside) ✦18" sterling silver chain included (925 sterling silver, tarnish-free rhodium plated, Made In Italy) ✦Complimentary gift packaging ✩ Photos are enlarged to show details. Please check measurements carefully✩ anatomical heart sterling silver