Search
Products fromShopJewelryEarrings
Jiwinaia

Stellar Baroque Freshwater Pearl Earrings

$220.00
At Nordstrom
Luminous freshwater pearls sway beneath chunky, emerald-green crystal hearts playfully framed in tiny, twinkling hearts and stars."/
Featured in 1 story
These Are The Best New Jewelry Brands on Instagram
by Eliza Huber