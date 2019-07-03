Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Saloni

Stella Striped Slip Dress

$495.00$215.40
At Intermix
Graphic black and white stripes give this fluid maxi dress a directional attitude. Cowl neck. Thin straps. Fluted hem. Pullover style. Unlined. In black/white.
Featured in 1 story
These 4th Of July Sales Will Leave You Starry-Eyed
by Emily Ruane