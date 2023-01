Lee Mathews

Stella Silk Midi Skirt

$389.00 $272.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

This Stella midi skirt from Lee Mathews is cut from lustrous silk satin with a deconstructed turn-up hem detail. It's designed to sit mid-waisted and falls in soft drapes down the body. material: 100% silk care instructions: dry clean Made in China exclusive to mytheresa.com Designer colour name: Cobalt