Rare Beauty

Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

What it is: A hydrating, non-sticky, long-lasting lip gloss that cushions lips all day with soft, nourishing color and shine. Formulation Type: Lip Gloss Benefits: Hydrating Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, and sulfates SLS & SLES. It is also vegan and cruelty-free. What Else You Need to Know: Like a lip mask in a gloss, this ultra-cushiony, comfortable formula hugs lips with nourishing hydration while visibly plumping them with buildable color and shine. Made with a botanical blend of lotus, gardenia, and white waterlily, it also helps soothe, calm, and nourish lips.