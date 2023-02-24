Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Wolford
Stardust Tights
$55.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Need a few alternatives?
Adore Me
Catrice
BUY
$39.95
$64.95
Adore Me
66°North
Básar Wool Tights
BUY
$95.00
66°North
Free People
Premiere Sparkle Tights
BUY
£24.00
Free People
Sheertex
Argyle Semi-opaque Tights
BUY
$35.00
$69.00
Sheertex
More from Wolford
Wolford
Sheer Touch Forming Skirt
BUY
£88.00
Wolford
Wolford
High-rise Mesh Shapewear Briefs
BUY
£95.00
Matches Fashion
Wolford
Tulle Control Shorts
BUY
£95.00
Selfridges
Wolford
Satin Touch 20 Tights
BUY
$35.00
Wolford
More from Intimates
Wolford
Stardust Tights
BUY
$55.00
Shopbop
Intimately
At Home Mesh Bralette
BUY
$24.95
$30.00
Free People
Le Petit Trou
Amour Flocked Tulle Soft-cup Bra
BUY
£79.00
Net-A-Porter
SPANX
Oncore High Waist Mid-thigh Shorts
BUY
$54.60
$78.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted