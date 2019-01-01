Search
Products fromShopClothingJeans
Scotch & Soda

Star Jeans

$185.00
At Shopbop
These well-worn Scotch & Soda/Maison Scotch pants are trimmed with satin and accented with bold stars. 4 pockets. Button closure and zip fly.
Featured in 1 story
Seeing Stars: The Motif Of The Season
by Georgia Murray