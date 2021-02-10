Casper

Standard Pillow

£65.00 £39.00

Casper Pillow reviews verified by reevoo Suitability for allergy sufferers 9.1 Ease of washing 8.3 Softness 8.2 Value for money 8.2 Overall rating 8.4 Scores 8.4 out of 10 based on 76 reviews 9 out of 10 Jean-Jacques Portsmouth Nothing + It's very comfy for my neck − Can't think of any Confirmed purchase: 12 January 2021 Published on: 09 February 2021 10 out of 10 Daryll Wigan Finally getting good sleep + Only need 1 pillow. It works in whatever position you sleep in. − Nothing really. It's spectacular. People may think they're pricey but you use them every single day, they can mean three difference between good and bad night's sleep, they can even mean the difference between waking with a crick in your neck/ bad back etc. So why not spend more on a fab pillow like this?? Confirmed purchase: 11 January 2021 Published on: 08 February 2021 1 out of 10 Douglas Kent + Soft and fluffy to the touch. Looks nice Easy to take a part to wash − This was very painful. It looks soft and soft to the touch but lay your head on it and stiff as a rock. Very uncomfortable. Gave me a stiff neck and then after 4 days of use - severe neck pain that lasted a week. Stopped using it. Contact Casper directly - no concern or seemingly bothered about pain - just told me to contact where I bought it from and to have a nice day. Ha. Would not recommend. Confirmed purchase: 07 January 2021 Published on: 05 February 2021