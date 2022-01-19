Baggu

Standard Baggu – Aquarius

Our best selling reusable bag is not just for the grocery store, it goes everywhere and hauls (practically) anything. Carry in your hand or over your shoulder. Holds 2-3 plastic grocery bags worth of stuff. What is a year, anyway? A trip around the sun? An accumulation of months? The completion of a cycle? This year we bring you twelve new bags — one a month — celebrating the twelve signs of the Zodiac. Idealistic and innovative, Aquarius is often referred to as the sign of genius. Those born under the constellation of the water bearer are forward thinking and bold. They carry a vision of the future life inside them. A life of stars, flowers, the open road and electric blue. ● Folds into a flat 5" × 5" pouch ● Carries 50 lbs ● Measures 25 ½" × 15 ½" × 6" ● Recycled ripstop nylon ● Machine washable