YEHAM

Stainless Stell Creative Cocktail Decoration

$12.85

Buy Now Review It

Made of high quality stainless steel Availble for the bar and restaurant Not only can be used for cocktail, but also can be used as a fruit pick Will not get rust and erosion, allow you to use them for a long time Warm notice: including incisive parts, please keep them away from children under 3 years old