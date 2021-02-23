Areaware

Stacked Porcelain Planter

At Food52

Wanna hear the story behind these unusual porcelain planters? Their design was inspired by the stacked-ring shapes of high-voltage ceramic insulators found on power lines. Unlike a typical planter that features a large body with a small, flat saucer, this one's got a planter and saucer of equal shape and size, giving the whole object a uniquely holistic form. Each pot comes with drainage holes built right in, so water can collect in the bottom saucer ring (and not on your floors).