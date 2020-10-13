LUCYCAZ

Stackable Document Organizer

⭐ FUNCTION: Gold Tray Perfect for magazines,files,documents, A4 size papers,mails,letters,catalogs and other supplies on your desk,counter or dresser at home kitchen or in the office. ⭐ FEATURE: This gold desk organizer easy to Install,Rust-Resistant,durable for long time use.Multi-function and Stylish. ⭐ SPACE-SAVING:Detachable,3 layers can be used to organize your desktop and keep it clean.Remove the middle layer as a kitchen storage shelf rack,can storage a variety of seasoning bottles and towels, etc. ⭐ SIZE: 9.84" x 11.61" x 11.81" ; Stylish look,Idea for Home or office decor.This letter tray suitable for both organizers and desktop decoration. ⭐ Quality & Guarantee: No questions asked return policy. If you find any quality problems after receiving the goods,you can contact our customer service.The customer service 24 hours online support. >>>Specifications<<< Color: Gold Material: Iron with powder coated Size: 9.84" x 11.61" x 11.81" Function: Store documents, letters, magazines, etc. Operation: Assembly required >>>Feature<<< Sturdy metal construction Easy to assemble Small size with large capacity >>>Content<<< 3 piece tray 2 piece bracket Stylish look is perfect for home office decor. Also ideal for middle school classroom and dorm room decorations for girls in college.