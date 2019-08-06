St. Tropez

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse, 6.7 Fl Oz

$44.00 $41.52

Buy Now Review It

This super-lightweight, easy-to-apply, velvety mousse delivers the ultra-even all-over tan you've always wanted. You pick how dark you want your tan. The 1 Hour Development = Light, 2 Hours Development = Medium, and 3 Hours Development = Dark. Choose the depth of your tan by choosing when to shower. Longer than 3 hours wear is NOT recommended. Tanning time and developed colour may vary. Wait 1, 2 or 3 hours depending on your desired shade, then rinse off the tinted guide colour with warm water only. After showering, skin will have a light colour but the self tan actives will continue to work for up to 8 hours, developing and deepening into your chosen shade of tan that lasts for days. To prolong and maintain your tan, moisturise daily and exfoliate regularly. Vegan Friendly Formula. Ingredients: Water, Dihydroxyacetone, Caramel, Propylene Glycol, Ethoxydiglycol, Glycerin, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Decyl Glucoside, Phenoxyethanol, Melanin, Fragrance, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Sodium Metabisulfite, Ethylhexylglycerin, Linalool, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Alpha-isomethyl Ionone, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, CI 14700 (Red 4), CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 42090 (Blue 1). Brand Story Whether you prefer an all-over bronze glow or a lighter, natural tone, St. Tropez provides a powerful, healthy self-tanner for all types of sunkissed needs.