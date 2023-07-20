Rombaut

Ssense Exclusive Silver Boccaccio Ii Sneakers

$357.00

At SSENSE

Handcrafted low-top paneled patent faux-leather sneakers in silver-tone. · Lace-up closure · Logo embossed at vamp and padded tongue · Padded collar · Rubberized logo patch at outer side · Logo embossed at heel · Faux-leather lining · Sculptural TPU midsole · Treaded TPU outsole · Platform: H2 in Wholesale exclusivity at SSENSE. Supplier color: Silver Upper: synthetic. Sole: thermoplastic polyurethane. Made in Portugal. 231654F128029