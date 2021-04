Louisa Ballou

Ssense Exclusive Blue & Yellow Heatwave Ruched Dress

€445.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Sleeveless stretch semi-sheer mesh short dress in black. Graphic pattern in blue, yellow, and green throughout. Raw edge at crewneck collar, cuffs, and hem. Bungee-style drawstring at hem. Available exclusively at SSENSE. Supplier color: Dream 80% polyester, 20% spandex. Made in United States. 211348F052009