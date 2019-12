P.E. Nation

Square Set Bike Short

$119.00 $69.00

Buy Now Review It

At P.E Nation

Stand out in the Square Set Bike Short, a thigh length active workout short cut from a high-performance fabrication for increased compression support and compression to get the most out of your training sessions. Offering a high-rise waistband to provide optimum core support, featuring panelling with contrast stripe detail in signature P.E colour. Team with the Division Round Sports Bra for a bold activewear set.