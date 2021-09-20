Exlura

Square Neck Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

$27.99

Buy Now Review It

Zipper closure Material: Polyester. Soft and comfortable fabric, lightweight, slightly stretchy. Features: Square Neck, Puff Long Sleeve with Elastic Cuffs(Elastic Band in the Middle of Sleeves), Smocked Back, High Waist, Invisible Zipper on Back, Mini Length. Over knee mini length, which is flattering on your legs. It's simple but elegant and classic, always makes you cute and very feminine. Match: Perfect to match with simple heels, statement jewels, bags and all kinds of hair styles. Garment Care&Size: Do not bleach, machine wash cold, hand wash are available. Please refer to our SIZE CHART in last image before ordering.