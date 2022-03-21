Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Aerie
Spring Fling Halter Dress
$59.95
$44.96
Buy Now
Review It
At AE
Something went wrong on our end. Try refreshing your screen.
Need a few alternatives?
Amy Lynn
Kravitz Puff-sleeve Wrap Dress
BUY
£80.00
Amy Lynn
Anthropologie
Tie-back Halter Maxi Dress
BUY
£140.00
Anthropolgie
Coco Fennell
Polkadot Dolly Dress
BUY
£149.00
Coco Fennell
Cala De La Cruz
Paulina Floral-print Linen Jumpsuit
BUY
£167.00
£335.00
Matches Fashion
More from Aerie
Aerie
On-a-roll Fleece Short
BUY
$24.46
$34.95
AE
Aerie
Offline By Aerie Ott Fleece Short
BUY
$24.46
$34.95
AE
Aerie
Ribbed Eyelash Lace Trim Longline Bralette
BUY
$20.97
$34.95
Aerie
Aerie
Marshmallow Sleepigan
BUY
$38.97
$64.95
AE
More from Dresses
Amy Lynn
Kravitz Puff-sleeve Wrap Dress
BUY
£80.00
Amy Lynn
Anthropologie
Tie-back Halter Maxi Dress
BUY
£140.00
Anthropolgie
Coco Fennell
Polkadot Dolly Dress
BUY
£149.00
Coco Fennell
Cala De La Cruz
Paulina Floral-print Linen Jumpsuit
BUY
£167.00
£335.00
Matches Fashion
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted