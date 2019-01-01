Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Smashbox

Spotlight Highlighting Palette

$35.00$17.50
At Macy's
An easy-to-use highlighter palette that lets you fearlessly customize your ultimate glow, add dimension and pop features with layers of light. Available in 2 tonal shades: Pearl and Gold.
Featured in 1 story
These Pro Beauty Buys Are 50% Off This Week
by Erika Stalder