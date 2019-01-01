Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Topshop

Spot Jacquard Slip Dress

$69.20
At Topshop
Inject some personality into your next special event in our spotted slip dress. Made in a textured jacquard fabric, it's finished with an open tie back. We're wearing it with strappy sandals and delicate jewellery. 100% Polyester. Machine wash.
Featured in 1 story
Topshop Has All Your Dress Needs Sorted
by Kara Kia