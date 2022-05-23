Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Baggu
Sport Crossbody Bag
$70.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Simple Beautiful Things
Sport Crossbody Bag
Need a few alternatives?
Sephora
Matte Perfection Powder Foundation
BUY
$32.00
Sephora Australia
Baggu
Sport Crossbody Bag
BUY
$70.00
Simple Beautiful Things
Senreve
Maestra Bag
BUY
$895.00
Senreve
Senreve
Midi Maestra
BUY
$795.00
Senreve
More from Baggu
Baggu
Sport Crossbody Bag
BUY
$70.00
Simple Beautiful Things
Baggu
Giant Pocket Tote
BUY
$72.00
Baggu
Baggu
3d Zip Set, Collaged Fruit
BUY
$34.00
Amazon
Baggu
Standard Baggu
BUY
$14.00
Baggu
More from Cross-Body
Sephora
Matte Perfection Powder Foundation
BUY
$32.00
Sephora Australia
Baggu
Sport Crossbody Bag
BUY
$70.00
Simple Beautiful Things
Senreve
Maestra Bag
BUY
$895.00
Senreve
Senreve
Midi Maestra
BUY
$795.00
Senreve
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted