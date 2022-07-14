Pulse

Spoil Me Unscented Luxurious Massage Oil With Cbd

$79.99

Details & Care What it is: A Nordstrom-exclusive unscented massage oil with a premium blend of six natural, plant-based oils infused with organically grown CBD. What it does: This oil features a smooth, silky texture designed for effortless glide. How to use: Remove the cap, rotate the bottle slightly down and depress the pump to dispense your desired amount. It is intended for external surfaces only. Not intended for use by children under the age of 18 These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration; this product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease 2-pack is 333mg; 3-pack is 500mg; and 6-pack is 1000mg Set of three Paraben-free; phthalate-free; silicone-free; sulfate-free Made in the USA Purchases of personal items from our sexual wellness assortment are final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged Item #6550314 Ingredients Safflower Seed Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, Grape Seed Oil, Rice Bran Extract, Jojoba Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E Acetate), Hemp CBD Isolate Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging