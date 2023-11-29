Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Give Me Cosmetics
Splash-free Beauty Bundle
£14.00
£7.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Give Me Cosmetics
Need a few alternatives?
Current Body
Led Face Mask
BUY
$585.00
Current Body
Spectrum
Aristocats Makeup Brush Bundle
BUY
$330.00
Spectrum
Remington
H9100 Proluxe Heated Rollers
BUY
£40.00
£59.99
Amazon
Tangle Teezer
The Original Detangling Hairbrush
BUY
$13.99
Ulta
More from Give Me Cosmetics
Give Me Cosmetics
2x Satin Pillowcase Bundle
BUY
£12.50
£25.00
Give Me Cosmetics
Give Me Cosmetics
Curly Detangle Brush
BUY
£6.00
£12.00
Give Me Cosmetics
Give Me Cosmetics
Locks And Glow Beauty Case
BUY
£120.00
£200.00
Give Me Cosmetics
Give Me Cosmetics
Twilight Escape Deluxe Bath Set
BUY
£50.00
Give Me Cosmetics
More from Tools
Current Body
Led Face Mask
BUY
$585.00
Current Body
Spectrum
Aristocats Makeup Brush Bundle
BUY
$330.00
Spectrum
Remington
H9100 Proluxe Heated Rollers
BUY
£40.00
£59.99
Amazon
Tangle Teezer
The Original Detangling Hairbrush
BUY
$13.99
Ulta
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted