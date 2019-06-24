Search
Products fromShopBeautyBody Care
Thrive Market

Spirulina Powder

$16.99$12.99
At Thrive Market
Spirulina is a blue-green algae that’s considered a superfood. Our powder is a concentrated source of several nutrients including amino acids, chlorophyll, essential fatty acids, and vitamins A, E, and B-12. Try it mixed into your morning smoothie.
Featured in 1 story
10 Smoothie Powders That Are Actually Good For You
by Karina Hoshikawa