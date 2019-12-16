Kitsch

Spiral Hair Ties – 4 Pcs

$6.00

THE BEST HAIR TIE FOR YOUR HAIR: Blonde 4 pack is the perfect set of ponytail holders for all blonde shades. Kitsch hair coils are gentle on your hair. The smooth plastic, spiralized construction helps to prevent tangling and consequently prevents hair breakage when you remove them. HELP PREVENT PONYTAIL BUMPS & HAIR HEADACHES: The spiral design of telephone cord hair ties spreads the “pressure” of the hair elastic out over a greater surface area of your hair, which helps to minimize the dreaded ponytail bump that hair ties can create on styled hair. Hair headaches from too-tight ponytails are also a thing of the past! Traditional hair ties function by concentrating the tension in a single area of your hair, prevent damage and strand breakage by spreading out the tension CUTE IN YOUR HAIR, AND ON YOUR WRIST: Kitsch Hair Coils are an everyday essential and come in a variety of beautiful colors. Whether you are looking to match your hair color, or add a fun pop of color to your top knot, Kitsch has the coils for you. Perfect for blondes, brunettes, redheads and any color in between. Kitsch coils also look great on your wrist. The coils stretch to comfortably wear as a bracelet when not in use, so they are ready for ponytail or messy bun duty at any time. WATERPROOF AND HYGIENIC: Phone cord hair ties are non-absorbent, so they can be worn while swimming or bathing without that “nasty wet hair tie” feeling, and they can be removed from wet hair much more easily than a traditional ponytail holder. Also, because they do not absorb fluids, Kitsch hair coils are more hygienic than fabric wrapped rubberbands. SMALL BUT MIGHTY!: Kitsch hair coils are 1.5 inches in diameter, but don’t be deceived by their size! Kitsch coils stretch easily and generously to hold up all of your hair in a ponytail, messy bun, or braid, and comfortably stretch to be worn on your wrist when not in use. f your coil happens to stretch larger than its original size, simply place it in a cup of warm water or use a hot blow dryer to shrink it to