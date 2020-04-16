De Cecco

Spinach Pasta, Linguine No.7, 12 Oz

$5.53

De Cecco gently grinds the heart of each grain, mixes it with cold spring water, then kneads the dough slowly. This results in pasta with the exceptional de Cecco aroma, flavor, and consistency. Pasta easily cooks to perfection, has a great firm texture, and a delicious "fresh" pasta taste. It has a rougher surface, which helps the sauce stick to it. Since 1886 we have liked our pasta to be bronze drawn and slowly dried because we like it to fall into the plate full of taste, rough and always "al dente". Even though our taste has not changed, as we feel the same love for tradition, we have continued to improve our production technologies. Make de Cecco pasta the secret ingredient for your most amazing dishes.