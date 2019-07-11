Bloomscape

Spider Plant

The Spider plant is among the most adaptable houseplant and very easy to grow. A graceful plant that makes a statement anywhere—from a tabletop to a mantle, or with its lovely arching leaves as a hanging plant. The Spider Plant is also known for its tremendous air purifying qualities, making it a healthy addition to your home as well. Native to tropical and southern Africa, Spider plants have a reputation for being nearly impossible to kill. These fast-growing, fun plants are a great option for the first-time plant owner.