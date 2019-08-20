Votivo

Spiced Chai Candle

$28.00

CREATED WITH USER EXPERIENCE IN MIND. A Votivo Spiced Chai aromatic candle will fill your home with its full-bodied, fruity fragrance for up to 60 hours. EXCELLENCE IN THE ART OF FRAGRANCE. Created and regularly quality checked by a Votivo perfumer, Spiced Chai is an autumn staple for its one-of-a-kind cozy fragrance, best described as a comforting blend of chai spices, creamy pumpkin, vanilla, and woody notes. FRAGRANCE NOTES: chai spices, creamy pumpkin, vanilla, amber, sweet resin, and sandalwood. Votivo scented candles consist of our proprietary soy-blend wax, led free cotton wicks, and sleek, timeless glass vessels which suit any room. Our candles our made in the U.S.A. and come in immaculate packaging, which is perfect for gift giving occasions. Burn time can be maximized by burning the candle in 4-hour increments and allowing the pool to reach the edge of the glass before extinguishing the flame. This is regarded as an even-burn.