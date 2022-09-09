Better Love

Spell Bound Wand

$215.99 $54.99

Get ready to cast a spell on solo or partner play time with the Spell Bound Wand from Better Love. Featuring a 7-speed motor you will find the right magic combination for both everyone. The soft body-safe silicone material makes it great for even those with the most sensitive skin. Spell Wound Wand Highlights: Power Source: USB Rechargeable Shower Friendly: 100% Splash Proof User Focused: Ergonomically Designed and Easy To Use Buttons