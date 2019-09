Snowe

Speak Easy Candle

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Snowe

With notes of leather, rye whiskey, bitters and burned cedar, Speak Easy has the dark, brooding appeal of a smokey cocktail that's intended to transport you to your favorite dark, brooding establishment. Hand poured in US by skilled craftsmen. 100% natural soy candle burns clean. Unique, custom blended scent.