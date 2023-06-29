SpaRitual

Citrus Cardamom Vegan Hand Salve | 1.5oz

$18.00 $14.40

HYDRATED HANDS - spa quality formula created with ancient healing ingredients to moisturize and soften dry hands HEAVEN SCENT: Indulge in restorative Slow Beauty Rituals with Citrus Cardamom Rejuvenating Citrus enlivens while warm Cardamom protects skin. NOURISH AND FIRM skin with antioxidant-rich Marula Oil, Shea Butter, and Honeybush extract. TAKE IT SLOW: SPARITUAL believes that self-care shouldn’t be a special occasion. We invite you to bring the spa home with our daily treatments meant to help you relax, recharge and reconnect your mind, body & spirit. Our principle of Slow Beauty encourages taking daily moments that make for meaningful long term results. SPARITUAL is proud to be leaping bunny certified cruelty-free, vegan, and made in the USA. Our carefully curated formulas are spa quality, sustainably sourced, and use naturally derived and certified organic ingredients. FORMULATED WITHOUT Formulated Without: Parabens, Petrochemicals, Synthetic Fragrances and Dyes, GMOs, and Gluten.