Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Kate Spade
Spades & Studs Studs
$79.00
$39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kate Spade Outlet
Need a few alternatives?
CJ314
Polka Dot Stud Earrings Jumbo Size
BUY
£83.00
wolf and badger
Betsey Johnson
Rose Stud Earrings
BUY
$18.60
$22.00
Amazon
Catbird x The Met
Moonstone Bubble Stud
BUY
$174.00
Catbird
De Chloe Jewels
Milos Starfish Earrings
BUY
£76.00
Wolf & Badger
More from Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Rosie Crossbody
BUY
$139.00
$399.00
Kate Spade Outlet
Kate Spade
Morgan Sunshine Dot Double-zip Dome Crossbody
BUY
£225.00
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Katy Medium Top-handle Bag
BUY
$299.00
$398.00
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Katy Medium Top-handle Bag
BUY
$318.00
$398.00
Kate Spade
More from Earrings
Kate Spade
Spades & Studs Studs
BUY
$39.00
$79.00
Kate Spade Outlet
Simone Rocha
Beige & Pink Bow Ribbon Stud Earrings
BUY
$168.00
$420.00
SSENSE
Jenny Bird
Puffy Faye Knockers
BUY
$138.00
Jenny Bird
SOKO Jewelry
Amali Huggie Stud Earrings
BUY
$198.00
SOKO Jewelry
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted