Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Lemonhead LA

Spacejam In Birthday Bitch

$28.00
At Lemonhead LA
It's your party, vibe if you want to. Birthday Bitch is a super-packed combination of confetti, opal and stars blended into a base hue of Barbie Corvette pink and prismatic silver. ✨ Details: 15ml, 0.6 fl oz, Net wt 18g
Featured in 1 story
We Put Beyoncé's Favorite Glitter To The Test
by Samantha Sasso