Space Saving Bellwood Umbrella Stand

SLEEK AND DURABLE UMBRELLA STAND: An umbrella stand that will look just as good as your furniture, it has four slots for tall umbrellas and two hooks inside the upper ring for small umbrellas RESIN BASE AND BENT-WOOD FINISH: Features a resin base (in either black or white) which is water-resistant and prevents rusting, and a bent wood handle with an upper steel ring (in either black or white) the helps support the umbrellas while adding an eye-catching element to the structure of the stand. Comes in either white/natural ashwood or black and walnut. DESIGNED BY JORDAN MURPHY: Jordan said he designed the umbrella stand because he was always losing his umbrellas as he never able to keep them in one place, so he created a stand that was just as attractive as his furniture, that he would be happy to have out in the open FITS INTO MULTIPLE SPACES WITH EASE: Hub Umbrella stand coordinates with the rest of Umbra’s modern and sleek Hub furniture collection. It measures 8 ¾ dia. x 27 inches, fitting neatly into multiple spaces with ease. This easy to assemble piece it includes all hardware. SATISFACTION GUARANTEED OR YOUR MONEY BACK: Umbra is committed to the highest levels of quality and excellence and stand behind every product we make. We know you’re going to love your purchase but if you’re not completely thrilled for any reason (or even no reason at all), simply contact us within 30 days of receiving your order and we’ll happily resolve the matter or issue a full refund. We’ve all lost umbrellas, even inside our houses. With this sleek and modern, water-resistant umbrella stand, losing your umbrellas will be a non-issue. Introducing the Hub Umbrella Stand by Umbra The Hub Umbrella Stand is durable as it is stylish thanks to its beautiful and shape and resin base, which is water-resistant, and prevents rusting. Featuring a round base and a curbed wood veneer handle with an upper ring made of steel, Hub comes in your choice of either white/natural or black/walnut. This piece is easy to assemble and includes all hard