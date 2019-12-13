Spa Gift Set

Give the gift of relaxation. This spa set has everything they will need to unwind. Each purchase empowers artisans around the world. This box includes: Sugar Scrub, hand-blended by young mothers at Bright Endeavors in the United States Soaking Salt, hand-blended by young mothers at Bright Endeavors in the United States Soap, handmade by women who are transitioning out of homelessness and working with MADE by DWC in Los Angeles Bath Bomb, handmade by Musee Bath in the United States Gift Box, handmade from recycled materials by artisans at Craft Boat in India In rare cases, when a particular item is out of stock, we may replace one or more items in a gift set with a similar available option.