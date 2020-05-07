Allswell

Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care package with this Spa duo. Wrap yourself in total luxe with our five-star-hotel-worthy robe and slippers that feel more like clouds for your feet. The bathrobe's waffle-weave texture is extra-absorbent when it comes to after-bath duty. Plus, our special stonewashing process makes it so soft, you’ll be reaching for it on the regular. Our robe is pre-shrunk so it will remain the same size you originally bought, because true luxury should be truly carefree. The slipper's cushy texture and flexible PVC-free rubber soles are so comfortable, we think you’ll want to wear them every evening and weekend at home. (And possibly at work, too.)