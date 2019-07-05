Search
Products fromShopClothingSwimwear
Onia x We Wore What

Sorrento Bikini Top

$95.00
At Shopbop
Bra-style top Lined cups Underwire Shell: 85% nylon/15% spandex Lining: 84% nylon/16% spandex Hand wash Imported, China Bottoms sold separately Style #ONIAA30143
Featured in 1 story
18 Black Bikinis You Need To Buy Up This Summer
by Eliza Huber