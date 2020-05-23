Omorovicza

Soothing Shave (5oz)

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Omorovicza Soothing Shave is a moisturising soothing cream that combines anti-inflammatory properties of Hungarian minerals and the cooling quality of camphor and menthol to provide you with a cream that will soothe minor irritations that occur when shaving. Working to reduce pore size, encourage cell renewal and brighten your skin tone with pineapple and rosemary extracts the cream will leave skin firmer, more supple and younger looking. -SA Directions for use:Apply a thin layer to freshly washed skin then shave with sharp blade and rinse.