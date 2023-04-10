Sony

Sony Alpha Zv-e10

$798.00

Buy Now Review It

Large 24.2MP APS-C Exmor CMOS Sensor and fast BIONZ X processor 4K Movie oversampled from 6k w/ full pixel readout, no pixel binning Product Showcase Setting transitions focus from face to object Background Defocus button instantly toggles between defocus effect on/off Easy live streaming w/ single USB cable and no extra hardware/software The Alpha ZV-E10 is a large APS-C sensor mirorrless ILC camera built for vlogging, featuring high-quality imagery. The E-mount interchangeable lens system offers a wide selection to suit your creative style, while the flip-out vari-angle LCD, advanced audio options and other features designed specifically for vlogging make this the ideal camera for content creators.