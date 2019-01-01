Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Frances Valentine
Sonny Boot Black
$545.00
$285.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Frances Valentine
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Burberry
Glossed-rubber Rain Boots
$375.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Nine West
Wasabi Pointy Toe Boots
$129.00
from
Nine West
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Stretch Panel Leather Boots
$150.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Platform Boots
$49.95
from
H&M
BUY
More from Frances Valentine
DETAILS
Frances Valentine
Elyce Loafer
$295.00
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Frances Valentine
Large Leather & Suede Bucket Bag
$295.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Frances Valentine
Grace Bow Kitten Heel
$275.00
from
Frances Valentine
BUY
DETAILS
Frances Valentine
Small Rainbow Fringe Bucket Bag
$245.00
from
Frances Valentine
BUY
More from Boots
DETAILS
R.M. Williams
Comfort Turnout Boots
$495.00
from
East Dane
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Metallic Cylinder Heel Boots
£129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Bite Beauty
Multistick
$28.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Eye-conic Multi-finish Eyeshadow Palette
$59.50
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted