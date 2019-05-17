Search
Products fromShopShoesMules & Clogs
Bill Blass

Sonnet Slide

$188.00$150.99
At Zappos
Hand-woven leather upper. Slip-on design. Pointed toe. Leather lining and insole. Fixed, memory foam-cushioned footbed. Textured rubber outsole.
Featured in 1 story
Vision-Board Your Vacation With Woven Mules
by Emily Ruane